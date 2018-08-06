Nigerian star to collaborate with Zim acts

Nigerian singer songwriter and rapper, Dice Ailes PIC: COURTESY OF BELLANAIJA.COM

Nigerian singer songwriter and rapper,Â Dice Ailes is set to collaborate with Zimbabwean musicians in a deal facilitated by KOSHA management.Â

Dice has plans to grow his fan base and penetrate the rest of the continent.

In Zimbabwe, he has partnered with KOSHA management who will serve as project managers for the international collaborations between Dice and two prominent Zimbabwean artists.

“We cannot reveal who the two artists are just yet as the projects are under production at the moment,” said KOSHAâ€™s senior brand and business manager, Tannia Ngwena.

“Zimbabwean fans of good music can look forward to an exciting summer of smash hits. We continue with our goal of exporting our great Zimbabwean talents and music. Such collaborations between local artists and our international friends are a strategic part of meeting that objective,” she added.

With over 345,000 followers on Instagram, Dice presents a great growth opportunity for Zimbabwean artists.

Dice Ailes (pronounced Isles) of Nigerian/Ghanaian descent is a versatile artist with a rap/Afro Pop sound. Born and bred in Victoria Island, Lagos as Shasha Damilola Alesh.

Dice always confessed his love for music to his mother who was never convinced because he couldnâ€™t sum up the courage to perform in front of her, but this changed at 15.

He migrated to Canada with his family and continued to further his education. Whilst in North America he met Stephen Oruwari a young entrepreneur who had a keen interest in his talent and got him a recording/production deal.

