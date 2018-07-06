Nigerian veteran made AMVCA head judge

Madam Odutayo Debbie-EMCOAN President and now also the the head judge for 2018 the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards PIC: COURTESY OF PULSE.NG

Nigerian veteran film and television personality, Debbie Odutayo has been selected as the head judge for 2018 the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

“Debbie’s appointment adds huge value, as she brings more than 30 years’ experience in television production, content creation and administration,” said MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager, Liz Dziva.

“She is well-known as one half of the brains behind Nigeria’s leading content creation and production company, Royal Roots Communication Network, which created Royal Roots Television (R2TV) and Royal Roots FM (R2 92.9FM) in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.”

Odutayo is a respected and seasoned television professional whose appointment brings even more experience and talent to the AMVCA judging process.

“Her appointment as head judge comes as the AMVCAs become the biggest celebration of film and television talent in Africa, with a significant growth in the quality of entries and greater recognition and public interest.

Africa Magic is fully committed to excellence and professionalism and works towards continuous enhancement of these prestigious awards,” added Dziva.

Ms Odutayo is the immediate past president of the Electronic Media Content Owners’ Association of Nigeria, the umbrella body for corporate television content producers in Nigeria, where she was the first female president of the association.

Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice unveiled the planning process for the 2018 AMVCAs in February and entries opened on March 1, closing on April 30.

New films, made-for-television movies or television series, as well as those previously entered into or nominated for an award, were eligible for submission.

The 2018 AMVCAs will be broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels on September 1.