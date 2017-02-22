Film & TV

Night of love with #ENTHUSE

Zimbo Jam Network 0 58
Lover is in the air PIC: COURTESY OF ETHUSE
#ENTHUSE magazine hosted an Indoor picnic and movie night for Valentine’s Eve at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, last week.

Termed ‘#ValeFirimuNight’ the Indoor picnic and movie Night gave couples a Valentine’s evening reminiscent of a real picnic in the middle of the city, scatter cushions, wine and baskets.

Surprise guest Prayersoul serenaded the audience while the bubbly Tendai Wenyasha Garwe ‘Sokostina’ hosted the guests to some tongue in-cheek ‘fairly-adult’ games.

The main performance came from  Fungai Nengare who performed his singles ‘Maybe it’s you’ and ‘Beautiful Day’.

To add nostalgia to the romance, Zimbabwean blockbuster ‘Yellow Card’ was the movie of choice thanks to a combined Facebook and Twitter vote.

Main actor Leroy Gopal had a special video message for the patrons all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa to seal of the night giving the coupes some inspiring food for thought.

Lovers getaway PIC: COUTESTY OF ETHUSE
A night of love PIC: COURTESY OF ENTHUSE
Ladies getaway PIC: COUTESTY OF ETHUSE
A night of love PIC: COURTESY OF ENTHUSE
Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

