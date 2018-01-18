Njagu & Brickhill rejig film distribution model

The Cook Off team on set PIC: COURTESY OF COOK OFF

World over the norm is that when a movie is released it goes to the cinema’s and others who want to watch it in their homes, buy the DVD.

The same cannot be said for Zimbabwe. Firstly because we have very few cinema’s in the country and to make matters worse, when one has released their product, pirates are quick to pounce on it such that if they don’t make much on the launch night, it’s trouble in paradise.

Now having studied these dynamics, the brains behind the movie ‘Cook Off’, Joe Njagu and Tomas Brickhill thought of another way to make money off their product before it goes to the cinema’s and before they make DVD’s.

Their trick is taking the product to the masses.

“We realised that not many people can afford to go to a cinema because the ticket prices are expensive, especially considering the prevailing economic climate. So we decided to do screenings in communities in Harare and it is working,” said Njagu.

“We have held two screenings since the release of the movie last year and am happy to say they all sold out. People have responded well to the screenings and we are hopeful that the response will be the same in every community we go into.”

This weekend they will be staging five screenings at Reps Theatre.

“This weekend we will be staging five screenings at Reps. Two on Friday and three on Saturday. From there we plan to hit Chitungwiza, Mufakose and many other communities in and around Harare.

“Internationally, a London premiere has been slated for March.”

Meanwhile, the movie will go for its first screening at an international festival in Netherlands next week.

“We are really excited about having the movie showing at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

“This development is a reassurance Thatcher are headed in the right direction. Seven years ago we could not make something that would meet international standards but now here we are – it is a sure sign that we are growing,” he revealed.

