Njagu & crew target to drop a movie each month

Doc Vikela with tinted hair in the movie Tete B PIC: COURTESY OF JOE NJAGU

Renowned filmmaker, Joe Njagu who hogged the limelight with the movie ‘Cook Off’ at the end of last year alongside Tomas Brickhill is back on the scene with a brand new feature film titled ‘Tete B’.

Buoyant with the success of ‘Cook Off’ that was screened at International Film Festival Rotterdam in February and is headed to Seattle International Film Festival next month, Njagu says he wants to drop a movie each month.

But, let’s get some information on this latest project â€“ â€˜Tete Bâ€™.

“Tete B drops end of April,” said Njagu.

“Itâ€™s a movie about four friends (played by Eddie Sandifolo, Munya Chidzonga, Charles Njagu and Doc Vikela) who are spiralled into a test of their friendship after a mysterious text message from a character named Tete B.”

The film also features Nyarie Nhongonhema, renowned actress on the big stage – this is her debut casting in a movie.

Continues Njagu: “Nyarie plays the wife of Mbada, a trigger happy police detective who goes all out to unmask the mysterious Tete B figure who is causing the distraction of his marriage. Itâ€™s a dark comedy thriller with a lot of adult humour.”

Njagu revealed that the movie was inspired by a need to jump start the local film sector.

“Tete B is inspired by the need to jump start our film industry. We need more and more content and this is the drive. Content is king.”

In order for the movie a month target to be a success, Njagu has partnered with colleagues in the sector to form Gango Productions which is behind the making of Tete B.

“Gango Productions is a collective ensemble of cast and crew members who came together and said instead of waiting for funding from some donor or cooperate firm, lets come together and be stakeholders in creating content.

â€œWe call it collective producing where everyone has a piece of the pie. Tete B is the first of this Gango initiative and there is already more,” he highlighted.

Gango is made up of Nyaradzo Muchena, Munya Chidzonga, Eddie Sandifolo, Nyarie Nhongonhema, Charles Njagu and Doc Vikela.

This team collaborates with other filmmakers.

“For Tete B we had collaborations with my long-time friend, Wenera producer, Eddie Ndlovu, production designer, Josh Changa and legendary gaffer, Farai Chimombe,” said Njagu.

Munya Chidzonga was main producer on ‘Tete B’, Nyaradzo Muchena was the DOP and Njagu wrote and directed it.

