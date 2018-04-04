No Chill at the Chillspot!

Andy Muridzo is one of the acts featured on the Bitcoin Riddim. PIC: COURTESY OF T. CHIHMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

They don’t call it Mangoma Depot for nothing.

The Mbare dancehall music hub has over the years been known to produce tracks that blow up on the national music grid – landing nominations and bagging awards at various awards ceremonies.

Recently they shook the market with the Stage Riddim that featured the hit track, Mai Makanaka by Boom Beto as well as launching the career of Blot with the song Ndiri Bad.

Just a few weeks ago, Mangoma Depot dropped the trending riddim at the moment, Panomhanya Munhu which features hotshots such as Nutty O, Seh Calaz, and Dobba Don amongst many others.

They followed up the riddim with a dope medley video – one of the best medley videos to date.

Prior to that they had released the Decoy Riddim which also did fairly well on the market.

As if that is not enough, the crew is back on the market with the Bitcoin Riddim set to be released on Thursday April 5, 2018.

“Bitcoin riddim is coming out this Thursday. Like Chillspot recordz Facebook page and be the first kuribata richapisa #SAWASAWA,” posted Chillspot Recordz on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

Speaking on the riddim, Chillspot’s mouthpiece, Fantan said this to Zimbo Jam, “This year we are dropping a lot of riddims. That’s the culture of dancehall.

“The Bitcoin riddim will introduce hot new artists amongst them, Bazooker, Enzo, Poptain and Ryder Marcus.

“It is a commercial type riddim which requires singers hence the reason we worked with the artists on it.”

Below is the full list of artists featured on it:

1. Andy muridzo – ndivana Satan

2. Bazooker – kumba kwedu

3. Nutty o – her name

4. Poptain – ndini ndakaita sei

5. Sheara di man – ah dat mi seh

6. Master H – R.i.p

7. Kadjah – ndakati ndasarudza

8. Ryder Marcus ( HKD mbare ) – ndinokundikana

9. Uncle epatan – makore

10. Chigudo – dat ting

11. Enzo Ishall – kunyunyuta

12. Cc – makata

13. Jerry B – Kong

14. Pumacol ( father devil ) – twuma sinhi

15. Sadza – my bby

16. Ronnie the catalyst – munzeve dzangu

