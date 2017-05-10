No fire at Club Pablo’z

Stunners album launch at Pabloz, late last year

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Word broke out last night that Harare’s premium club, Pablo’z Club & VIP was on fire, well that ain’t true.

Sadly though it was the clubs neighbours, Millers Cafe that was on fire.

Zimbo Jam caught up with Pablo’z Club public relations executive, Lyndon who confirmed that it was indeed Millers cafe that was on fire and not the club.

“I received calls last night from people who were in the area saying the club was on fire. On investigation we learnt that it was our neighbors place, Millers Cafe that was burning,” revealed Lyndon.

Lyndon added that Pablo’z owner, Pablo, who had rushed to the scene assisted our neighbours in taming the blaze before it was put out by the fire brigade.

“The fire had gone up through their chimney stack which is next to our deck and that’s what gave the impression our place was affected,” said Lyndon.