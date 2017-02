No NAMA for Jah’s Watora Mari

Ammara Brown and Jah Prayzah pose for a picture with Babongile Sikhonjwa after an epic performance at NAMA PIC: COURTSEY OF ZIMBOJAM.COM

Jah Prayzah’s video Watora Mari is not up for a National Arts Merit Awards gong because it was produced by a foreign director.

In a statement NAMA organisers said, “Most submissions of music videos were directed by foreigners and generally, the award for outstanding video is given to the director and NAMA does not award foreign practitioners. Only Zimbabweans are eligible to receive a NAMA.”



So if this remains the stance in this global village we now operate in, Jah Prayzah might never be nominated for the award again as he has adopted the look South policy.



A shocker at this years awards slated for 7 Arts Theatre on February 18 is that the drama series Wenera was not nominated in any of the TV categories.



Surely this is ridiculous.



How can characters like Tsotsi and Humba miss out on a nomination?



Check out the full list of nominees below: