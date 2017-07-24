Norton to host black tie dinner for Tuku

Oliver Mtukudzi Zimbabwe music icon afro jazz artist PIC: COURTESY OF SABREAKINGNEWS.CO.ZA

Pakare Paye Arts Centre is the place to be this Saturday, July 29 as the whole of Norton (where the centre is located) comes together to celebrate one of Africa’s most bankable artist’s, Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi.

The May 2017 edition of Forbes Africa magazine listed Tuku in the top 10 of Africa’s most bankable artists alongside the likes of Davido, Wizkid and Hugh Masekela amongst many others.

“Saturday all roads lead to Pakare Paye for the Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi dinner we shall be hosting to celebrate the icon’s listing as one of Africa’s most bankable artists,” said one of the event organisers, Rutendo Chikwata.

“All are invited to the dinner slated to start at 7PM at the centre, let me emphasize that it is a black tie event, so people should come out dressed to kill.”

Entertainment on the night will be provided by Pakare Paye artists and many more.

“Tickets are going for $25 and guests will be treated to some of the finest whiskeys in town.

“For those fearing to drive back home under the influence, there is no need to worry as accommodation will be available at the Pakare Paye lodges,” she revealed.