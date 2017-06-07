We’re not here to steal – KOSHA

Local digital music company, KOSHA Management, an affiliate to one of the biggest music distributors in Africa, Jungle Entertainment Ventures has said that it is not in the business of reaping off artists but to push for their development.

This comes after the distributor had come under fire from the management of two local artists it had included in its compilation without verifying license issues with them.

“KOSHA Management would like to clear up the misunderstanding with two artists whose songs were added to our exclusive ‘This is Africa’ compilation album – ‘Zimbabwe at 37’. This distribution project was supplied to us by a local DJ, under trust that the DJ who provided the list and content had secured full rights, only to discover today that it was not the case.

“It is not in our style to distribute music we do not have rights on and this shall not happen again. We have agreed with the said artists on a way forward, and full transparency has been extended to ensure our integrity is maintained.

“A take down of their music from the release has since been initiated,” read a statement from KOSHA.

The two artists in the centre of the whole brawl which was causing a lot of stir amongst artists in some WhatsApp, who were labelling the company as that driven to steal from local musicians are Ammara Brown and Jah Prayzah.

As highlighted in the aforementioned statement, KOSHA had included Ammara’s ‘Wachu Want’ and Jah’s ‘Sendekera’

“As partners KOSHA and JUNGLE (distribution) will genuinely continue with our role as key movers of the Zimbabwean music industry. Our vision is to export Zimbabwean cultural art, and have it recognised and consumed the world over through the digital space.