I did not tear into government, Comrade Fatso

Anchor of online social commentary show 'This Week', Comrade Fasto. PIC: COURTESY OF CDE. FASTO

Award-winning comedian, Comrade Fatso, has sarcastically dismissed claims by one of the country’s mainstream papers that he criticised government in one of his Facebook skits.

In a six minute video clip shared on his Facebook page last week, Comrade Fatso a known government critic questioned its competency in dealing with serious issues after the arrest of a known political activist, Evan Mawarire at the Harare International Airport.

Much to the interest of the media, the clip was picked on the 9th of February by Newsday one of the country’s mainstream papers with a bold headline that read ‘Comrade Fatso tears into government’.

In a video he released on Thursday, Fatso humorously described the article in the Newsday as unfounded and meant to harm his reputation.

“Comrades I think you may have seen the Newsday article saying Comrade Fatso Tears into government and I would like to say those are malicious, unfounded allegations and machinations against me. I was not tearing into government,” he said.

Likewise in a typical Comrade Fatso style, one could simply read between the lines and see the clip wasn’t exactly dismissing the article by the Newsday, but he was just sarcastically reinforcing what he had said in the Evan Mawarire skit, that the government does not focus on serious issues.

“In fact me and the government were just sitting down and having a general chit chat over a beer and discussing things such as the warriors, Andy Muridzo and Bev,” he said.

He promised to explain further on the supposed allegations in this week’s episode of ‘The Week’, one of his online shows that he posts on his Facebook page.

“Anyway, to hear more about all these allegations and machinations tune into ‘The Week’ this week for a special interview with me Comrade Fatso,” he said.

Watch Video below: