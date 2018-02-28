Noxy drops debut single

Dj Noxy Divine Diva PIC: COURTESY OF TNASH PHOTOGRAPHY

Star FM’s Noxy Divine Diva who hosts the popular afternoon show, TXO alongside DJ Mox has dropped her debut single titled ‘Yeka’.

The up-tempo house jam features prominent Dj and producer, Reverb 7 and together the two deliver a palatable product.

‘Yeka’ will easily find its way onto the lists of club DJ’s due to its tempo. But, the house style used is a bit dated as most house artists are now riding on gqom beats – this track is based on the yesteryear house groove, though it still sounds dope.

Vocally, Noxy is pretty much on point, something which does not really shock us and many others who knew her way before she arrived at Star FM as she was a key member of Harvest House International Church’s choir, Hosanna, as well as one of the key members of the leading gospel groups in Bulawayo, Vocal-Ex.

However, there are some instances where the mixing of the track sounds a bit off as the synchronization of the beat and vocals is missing. But because it is not too well pronounced, it isn’t a train smash.

Noxy says there won’t be a video for this track but more singles are dropping soon.

“This track was inspired by real life scenarios whereby a girl is totally in love with a guy but the dude is just leading her on. This happens in our lives daily and many innocent girls find themselves in such a situation,” said Noxy.

Take a listen to the track below and share your thoughts.

