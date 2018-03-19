Nutty reigns supreme on Panomhanya Munhu Riddim

MTM's Nutty O rocks the "Panomhanya munhu" ridim. PIC: COURTESY OF MTM

It’s close to two weeks now since the launch of the riddim ‘Panomhanya Munhu’, straight outta Mbare’s Mangoma Depot, Chillspot Recordz.

Now, whilst most of the artists featured on it did a sterling job, it’s the Ability Extension (ABX) boss, Nutty O who is standing out from the rest.

With his tune titled “Boom Shelele”, Nutty comes out with a boom the moment you play tracks on the riddim.

The calmness in his approach to the well brewed riddim is just phenomenal and yet he will be spitting some venomous punch lines buttressed by some well thought-out rhymes.

However, it is his eloquent Patois lines that really set him apart from the rest. If the Shona lines were to be removed one would be forgiven to think it’s a Jamaican riding the riddim.

Though some say that his Patois works against his progress locally, on the international front this combination of Shona and Patois can get him rocking the nations – all he needs now is that one hit and a very cool video.

The Mbare bred chanter has proven again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the dancehall arena.

To top it off, Nutty dropped a video for the track to capitalize on the traction he is already getting.

Meanwhile, his colleagues on the riddim are waiting for the Chillspot medley video.

Like this: Like Loading...