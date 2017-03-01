Nutty O, cut above the rest

Nutty O in is new single 'Buggati.'

No doubt mwana wa Stembeni is the reigning father of Zim dancehall, while Killer T is the chairman, with Winky D being the gaffer of the sector and the whole system is kept in motion by the Hwindi President.

But after all has been said and done, one artist who is a cut above the rest is Nutty O.

The youngster is in a class of his own and is arguably the easiest dancehall artist to sell straight outta Zimbabwe.

His vocals are just phenomenal, it sounds like you listening to an artist from Kingston, Jamaica, but when you hear the Shona punch lines popping up in his rhymes you then realise that this is a ghetto boy with a different flavour.

His recent single, ‘Bugatti’ just shows that the level of dexterity Nutty has locked up in him is unmatched by the current crop of local dancehall artists.

It is the reason Jah Prayzah was quick to sign him to his label, Military Touch Movement.

Nutty O is so good that if he were to be placed on the same stage as Nigerian dancehall sensation, Patoranking, the latter would shiver – because when Nutty spits his like a venomous reptile, one strike you are cold and out.

Check his video for ‘Bugatti’ below and share your thoughts: