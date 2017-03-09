Nzenza challenges women to embrace culture

Dr. Sekai Nzenza bemoans fading traditional Zimbabwean culture PIC: COURTESY OF SEKAI NZENZA

Zimbabwean female writer, Dr. Sekai Nzenza has bemoaned the fading traditional Zimbabwean culture that historically saw women empowered to make ends meet and fend for their families.

Nzenza was speaking on Wednesday at the International Women’s Day celebrations hosted by the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

She said if the theme for this year’s celebrations, ‘Be bold for Change’ is to be achieved, women should follow the footsteps of their ancestors who were brave enough for survival.

“The problem with women of today is that we are looking down on our past and we are failing to make the bold changes. This requirement for change and boldness can only happen if we follow the footsteps of our ancestors so let us recognise the value of our culture first, then we can make changes for the betterment of the woman’s life,” she said

“My mother and grandmother were never employed formally but they were able to empower themselves with some craftsmanship skills that included pottery which then enabled them to fend for us,” she added.

She further lamented how some values driven by westernisation had acted in the negative as some women were just folding their hands and not working towards empowering themselves culturally.

“As women we should ask who we are, where we are coming from and where we are going. This westernisation is destroying the powerful cultural rules that we used to have.

Meanwhile, musician Tariro neGitare gave a stunning peace at the event, with her song ‘Mambokadzi’ in which she was celebrating the boldness of the woman of today.

Also in action at the event was Alexio Kawara who celebrated the life and resilience of the single mother who raised him through his song ‘Amai’.