Off Broadway play comes to Theatre in the Park

Michael K and Kevin Hanssen in action. PIC: COURTESY OF SILVIA CASSINI

After dazzling audiences that watched it at the recently ended Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA), off Broadway production, ‘A Man Like You’ will have another run in the capital from May 9 to 11 at Theatre in The Park.

The Silvia Cassini play is inspired by the events of September 21, 2013, when Somali men from the terrorist group, Al Shabaab opened fire on shoppers at the Westgate Mall in Nairobi, killing at least 67.

To add a bit of local taste to it, the production will feature two of Zimbabwe’s renowned actors, Michael Kudakwashe and Kevin Hanssen.

But just how did these two end up being part of this amazing production?

“We were unable to cast a Caucasian actor in Nairobi of the right age for Patrick North (one of the characters in the play) and Daves Guzha who we had already collaborated with during his Kenya tour of Lamentations at 12 recommended Kevin Hanssen,” explained Cassini.

“So Kevin flew to Kenya and began rehearsals with Maina Olwenya in the role of Abdi. Unfortunately Olwenya was forced to drop out after he lost his passport and was unable to process another in time for the commencement of our Africa tour.

“We were then incredibly lucky that Kevin suggested actor, Michael Kudakwashe, best known here as Michael K, who was not already committed for HIFA and who was able to fly to Kenya at short notice and learn all the lines in 2 weeks – a truly amazing feat, and one I am full of admiration for.”

The play is a conversation between a British hostage, Patrick North, and his Somali captor Abdi, set in a windowless concrete room in Somalia. Elizabeth, North’s wife provides a counter-point to the story, from the Norths’ house in Nairobi.

Two very idealistic headstrong men; Patrick North, British diplomat and hostage and his Somali kidnapper Abdi, defend their world-views in this intense expose’ on extremism, politics and religion, set in a windowless concrete room in Somalia. Back in Nairobi, Elizabeth North fights for her husband’s freedom.

Be sure to come through to Theatre in The Park tonight and watch the show for just $3.