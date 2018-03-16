Old Mutual mind games are here

Zimbabwe High School Quiz in 2014

Students from 200 schools from all over Zimbabwe are set to battle in the new season of Old Mutual Schools Quiz this weekend with organisers anticipating an exciting battle of the minds.

There are a number of new entrants amongst the 200.

“The top four schools from the provincial knockouts will proceed to the national finals, which are scheduled for 25 May at the Harare International Conference Centre.

“The winning quiz team at provincial level will walk away with a laptop to be used by the team for future research activities, whilst trophies for top three will be awarded,” said Old Mutual Schools Quiz spokesperson, Takudzwa Tsikwa.

He revealed that this year, the quiz will not be a pre-recorded programme but will be broadcast live on ZBC as well as also on social media platforms.

“So 25 May, Africa Day, the nation is invited to diarise it as it will be the day we can watch live which quiz team knows more about Africa than all others.

“The focus is to test knowledge on all things Africa. We want to empower participants with awareness of their immediate environment. Of course financial literacy workshops through Old Mutual’s On The Money Program is an added advantage for participants,” said Tsikwa in a statement.

He said there was an overwhelming interest from schools across all 10 provinces.

Since 1983, when Old Mutual launched the quiz program, focus was always on high schools however, primary schools now participate as a measure of empowerment and recognition of their ability.

Zimbabwe is only third to India and United Kingdom in terms of school quiz participation. Quiz is a national culture in these three countries.

Tsikwa said with primary schools being invited they believe Zimbabwe would lead the world as far as quiz participation is concerned.

