Olinda Chideme apologizes to husband Stunner

Stunner’s wife, Olinda, has just posted a message on her Facebook profile apologizing to her husband after her suicidal rant on Facebook yesterday, where she accused him of cheating on her with “18 year olds” and then threatened to end her life.
In the apology from Olinda, posted before mid day today, she says she was mistaken.
Here is her full message:
“It is with a heavy heart I need to apologise to my husband. After spending the whole night talking things through and going through “evidence”. I was mistaken. I had one of his very close friends approach me and feed me the wrong information that seemed to have coincidental evidence. It truly seemed like he was in the wrong but he wasn’t. Hence why he found the whole thing funny.
As a woman akaroorwa, I’d like to apologise for the things I said yesterday. The day we got married it was no longer mine but ours. I should know better. I hope he forgives me. But true lesson learnt is that friends come in sheep clothing.
Des and I are now working on our marriage and we hope God sees us through. I am sorry to everyone who had their time and emotions wasted. I overreacted, it wasn’t a publicity stunt but a woman who acted as judge , jury and prosecutor and just wanted to hurt him the way I felt hurt. And him being the man that he is he came home still laughing drinking his moet and snap chatting my angry face.
Des murume wangu I am sorry and you are right I should be banned off social media.”
Zimbabwean social media went crazy yesterday after Olinda’s Facebook live video went viral with clips from it circulating on WhatsApp. Memes, jokes and advice soon joined the videos viral wake as Zimbabweans made their opinions known about the matter, scoffed at Olinda or sympathised with her.
And then it turned out that Stunner and fellow artist Nox had released a song titled, “I’m Letting You Go,’ that very afternoon and people started wondering if it had all been a publicity stunt.
Later that day a Snapchat video of Stunner and Olinda in bed together, apparently laughing at rapper Mudiwa for his comments about the issue, started circulating and many who had sympathised with Olinda expressed their anger and disappointment.
And now comes this apology and we’re all left wondering what exactly is going on…