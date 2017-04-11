One on one with filmmaker Josh Changa

Production designer and set designer, Josh Changa PIC: COURTESY OF JOSH

While much prominence and salience is paid to the film director, many at times film consumers overlook other important roles when they appreciate film and one such role is production designing.

From the visual concept of the film, the design styles for sets, locations, graphics, props, lighting and costumes, surely it’s important to give recognition to the importance of this role in filmmaking.

Zimbo Jam caught up with production designer Josh Changa whom amongst some of his artistry was part of Tsitsi Dangarembga’s ‘I want a dress’, Nick Marcq’s ‘Something Nice’, the renowned drama series ‘Wenera’, and Joe Njagu’s ‘Escape’.

Not only is he limited to film, in theatre he has also done sets for HIFA plays that include, ‘Loop’ by Gamu Tavengwa and ‘Standing in pairs’ by Mellisa Eveleigh.

He opened up amongst other things his life, inspirations and his vision for the entire film industry in Zimbabwe.

Who is Josh Changa?

Josh Changa is a multi-talented artist mainly a production designer for film as well as a set designer for theatre.

What inspires you in the world of film and where do you see it going in this country?

I have seen and appreciated how much we have achieved especially in Zimbabwean film and I also look at the potential we have, given the harsh and difficult conditions that we are operating under, especially the economic conditions.

In my view I must say there are good prospects for Zimbabwean film given digitalisation which is most likely going to open up more and more television stations. I can tell you that very soon the industry will be so big and even contribute to the bigger Zimbabwean economy.

What are your future plans and aspirations as a filmmaker?

I plan to have a production design and photography school that will empower the underprivileged such as orphans and street kids. In the meantime my friends and I teach street kids art. In the next five years I can assure you that part or maybe all my aspirations will have come to fruition.

Apart from Production Designing, do you intend on taking any other roles in filmmaking?

Yes, I am planning on being a director of photography and be the best at it in this country. At the moment I can say I am working on that as well as editing.