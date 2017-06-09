One other thing Joss Stone, Tuku is more than a local musician

Tuku and Joss Stone singing, 'Neria'

Hey Joss, thank you for the great concert in Harare. We thoroughly enjoyed it and wish you well as you continue your Total World Tour. We were surprised, however, that no one pointed out to you that Oliver Mtukudzi is not a ‘local’ musician, as you refer to him in the caption to the video at the top of this list.

Oliver Mtukudzi is a globally recognised world music artist who has toured extensively around the globe, performing at both public and private events.

Among many other things, he is a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, a recipient of the prestigious Cavaliere of the Order of Merit Award by the Government of Italy in recognition of his work as an international musician.

He is also one of the tiny percentage of musicians in the world who have appeared on the cover of Time Magazine for their accomplishments in the industry.

To say Tuku is a local musician is like saying Barack Obama is known for being a senator from Illinois. Yes, we love that he is local and has given back to his community in ways that many musicians never even dream of doing, but we celebrate that he has shared his amazing talent with the world and continues to do so.

Tuku is an African cultural ambassador, who, singing in his own language, gets audiences all over the world to get up, dance and sing along and to wish that they too, could “eat his amazing voice” ;-).

Just thought we’d set the record straight.