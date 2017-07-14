OyOs Music comes to life

One of the artist signed with OyOs Music PIC: COURTESY OF OYOs

5 SHARES Share Tweet

Zimbabwe’s One and only music store OyOs Music is set to be unveiled later today at a glamorous invite only event at Star FM.

The event is featuring a guest list of some of Zimbabwe’s finest artists namely GoodChild Gc, Tamy, Sandra Ndebele amongst many others with the guest of Honour being Hon Minister Supa Mandiwanzira.

OyOs Music (acronym for Own Your Own Store Music) is a platform designed by multi-award winning organization ZimHosts. The music store is an online digital platform whose aim is to curb piracy and allow artists to realise their revenue through music sales.

The music store comes at a time when Zimbabwean artists were running out of platforms to sell their music and still make it accessible to the Zimbabwean public. Artists would be seen selling music for their cars; now the platform can do the sales for them and guarantee artists their dues. According to a statement by OyOs designers the platform has succeeded in giving out its first quarterly payouts, progression in the never-ending fight against music piracy in the country.

To date OyOsMusic has signed over 300 studio signed artists and the online store has currently over 6000 songs accessible by the Zimbabwean community in all parts of the world. The music is available on their website (www.oyosmusic.co.zw) or the android app available on the Google Play Store With OyOs, payments are made through local gatesways such as Ecocash, Telecash, Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, Paynow and Zimswitch.