P Diddy & Strive Masiyiwa collaborate, Zimbabweans miss out!

An Instagram post by American rapper Sean Combs aka P Diddy has revealed that his multiplatform television network, Revolt TV is now on Econet media’s Kwese TV, leaving the majority of Zimbabweans with a burning desire to have the pay-TV service operational within the country.

Kwese TV which is still yet to be launched in Zimbabwe entered in a deal with Revolt TV, a channel that is launching in Africa for the first time, and this will see indigenous music creators on the continent also benefiting through platform provision.

Here is Diddy’s Instagram post making the announcement.

When I introduced REVOLT, I wanted to build a platform that would inspire creators around the world and open doors for artists on a global scale. To launch in Africa is a huge honor for me and this deal illustrates the true impact REVOLT has on the culture here at home and abroad. @REVOLTTV @WatchKwese A photo posted by DIDDY (@diddy) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:13am PST

Meanwhile, Econet group chairman and founder Strive Masiyiwa has described the deal with Revolt TV as a natural fit for Kwese that aims at providing content that is relevant and premium.

“REVOLT is known for providing fresh and engaging music, lifestyle and entertainment programming, a natural fit for Kwesé which is focussed on providing content that is relevant and premium,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Kwese TV still remains unlicensed in Zimbabwe despite having made endless efforts to be allowed by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) to enter the country’s media landscape.