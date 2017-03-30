Pamberi Trust keeps page poetry alive

Poet Zaza Muchemwa expresses a point PIC: COURTESY OF ALMASI ARTS

Pamberi trust in partnership with Umind on Wednesday night hosted page poetry alive sessions in a bid to give a last kick of honour to women in the month of March and to rekindle the fading spirit of reading poetry.

The event dubbed ‘Women of Page’ took place at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

Artists that included Elizabeth Zaza Muchemwa and Black Pearl also graced the event giving spectacular displays of some of their artistry.

Speaking on the side-lines of the event, Pamberi Trust Creative Programmes Coordinator Peter Churu said, the time had come for female artists to be recognised and be given their rightful place in society in honour of all the unsung heroic acts they perform.

“There needs to be a new narrative were we put our women in the rightful place because men seem to have continuously taken a dominant role in the narratives of this world,” said Churu.

“This initiative is saying women are powerful and let’s give them a leading role because if they have their hands on things, things will get better. So this is a celebration of women and what they can give to the world.”

He also gave an assurance that page poetry will continue being honoured with events in a bid to reignite the spirit of reading amongst art lovers.

“Page poetry is going to be a significant and permanent part of our calendar and every month there will be a date for a poetry session for our ladies,” he added.

Also speaking on the side-lines was playwright and poet Zaza Muchemwa, hailed Pamberi Trust for drawing women closer to the action and away from the margins.

Said Zaza, “It’s quite commendable that they are creating spaces for artists, females included, to express themselves because as we stand the world is a dangerous place and it’s these artists who try and make sense of all this chaos.

“It’s very important for women to record and share their experiences, having platforms like these is very empowering and helps bring us closer to the audience.”