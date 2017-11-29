Itâ€™s a party with Sylent Nqo

Sylent Nqo, the guitar sangoma in action PIC: MIKE WALL | NAFUNA.TV

Sylent Nqo promised fans that he would be dropping singles after every two weeks in the month of October till the year ends and he is delivering the goods.

The first single he drooped was â€˜Ndinomuridzira Gitareâ€™ which saw the guitar sangoma as he is known by fans, combining witty lyrics and a dope Afro Beat, to come up with a different sound to what most local acts have released onto the market. The track is superb.

The big man has followed up that single with another jam with some super witty lyrics and this time around a dope afro-pop beat by Zimbabweâ€™s upcoming producer, Mboks.

The track is titled â€˜Itâ€™s a partyâ€™.

The arrangement of the track is very much on point, with well-timed jacks and a nice incorporation of a saxophone â€“ giving the track a unique feel in similar manner to â€˜Ndinomuridzira Gitareâ€™.

Sadly we did not hear much of his guitar on the track but then again, variation is needed at times.

Take a listen to the track below and tell us what you think about it.

