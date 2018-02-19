Patience Mandizha drops new album

Gospel artist Patience Msiyambiri Mandizha PIC: COURTESY OF PATIENCE MUSIK

She is blessed with unique vocal timber and when she opens her pipes in praise and worship, the angels and the cloud of witnesses in the heavens smile in awe.

This can only be Patience Msiyambiri Mandizha.

Many know her as one of the lead vocalists in the award-winning group, Zimpraise but on this occasion she is going solo.

Mandizha is set to drop her third studio project titled ‘Mirira’ at a lunch concert slated for Alliance Francaise tomorrow evening.

The eight-track offering was produced by award-winning producer, Macdonald Chidavaenzi.

“Tomorrow’s event will be more a brand launch. Patience Musik brand that is,’ read a statement from Mandizha’s management.

She revealed that tomorrow’s gig is her first one as a solo act.

“I have worked for years as a backing vocalist under the shadows of prominent groups like Zimpraise , Chalenam, Fungisai and Mathias Mhere just to name a few, so tomorrow’s event is my first live concert as a solo artist hence it’s a means to introduce myself to the fans,” said Mandizha.

Mandizha features a number of prominent gospel musicians on ‘Mirira’.

“I feature artists such as Takesure Zamar Ncube, Sharon Manyonganize Cherai and Charlenam. Popular Tracks from this album usually played on Star FM Gospel Greats are Mirira and Uchanyaradzwa.”

On how she plans to distribute and market her music she said, “My music is available online and at Zimpost Harare. Regards marketing the album, my management team is working on setting up distribution and marketing channels in Zimbabwe and South Africa.”

