Paxton Fielies reminds us of Tamy

South African Idols winner Paxton Fielies PIC: COURTESY OF IDOLS and Zimbabwean songbird Tamy Moyo PIC: COURTESY OF TAMY

On Sunday November 19, South Africanâ€™s voted teenager, Paxton Fielies from the Western Cape as the 2017 South African Idolâ€™s winner.

The 17 year old fought stiff competition from KwaZulu-Natalâ€™s Mthokozisi Ndaba (25), to bag R1 million, a brand new car as well as a recording contract plus loads of other prizes.

Though Mzansi is looking forward to what the youngster will blossom into, back here at home, we began to wonder where our own Zimbabwean teenage sensation disappeared to.

Her name is Tamy.

The 19 year old caused a massive buzz on the showbiz scene last year with her successful debut album, â€˜The 18th Rollercoasterâ€™ which got her a nomination at the 2017 NAMAâ€™s.

But since then, she hasnâ€™t really managed to maintain the momentum â€“ the two single she released this year havenâ€™t made much impact.

She has only featured on one major show this year which was the Joss Stone concert at the 7 Arts Theatre back in June and yet last year she was all over the show and even headlining at a couple of events.

During her peak period the countryâ€™s biggest weekly paper, The Sunday Mail even dubbed her as â€˜Zimâ€™s Musical Bombshellâ€™.

Whilst it is not clear what has caused Tamy to be on such a low profile in 2017, many have alluded to the fact that her management, which is handled by her parents is not able to take her to the next level.

Last year they were rumours that she was on the radar of a couple of record labels from South Africa but up to now, nothing has materialised.

Another hiccup she has faced is that some of her music videos which were set to rejuvenate her brand in 2017 failed to come out at the times they were projected to owing to some technical issues.

However, we hope the valley days for Tamy and company will soon come to an end, and we have this amazing vocalist and performer back on top of the mountain, where she belongs!

