Performance 1.1 with Macmillan Mabaleka

Actor, dancer and director, Macmillan Mabaleka PIC: TIRIVASHE

South African based, Zimbabwean actor, dancer and director, Macmillan Mabaleka is set to host a training workshop dubbed ‘Performance 1.1’ at the Youth Contact Centre in Bulawayo on Friday January 27.

The training workshop being facilitated by Hunnar Management Agency is targeting young upcoming actors and dancers.

“I haven’t been home for over two and a half years. When the opportunity came for me to have this one on one session with the local performers, I was extremely thrilled,” said Mabaleka. “I am grateful to Hunnar Management Agency which has literally put this entire project together in collaboration with Nhimbe Trust and Youth Contact Centre.”

“I feel I have so much to learn from those that have been driving the industry in Zimbabwe and i am also happy with the fact that I get to share what I have gathered over the years,” added Mabaleka

Mabeleka highlighted that over the past few weeks he has been in the country he has met a number of individuals he wishes to collaborate with in the near future.

“Over the past weeks I have spent in Zimbabwe, I have met incredible people that I am looking forward to working with. My main aim is to bridge the gap and try by all means to maintain an existing image both in South Africa and at home.

“I do not want a situation whereby I will come back and there is nothing of me here. This workshop is really something that I really wanted to do, being in one space with outstanding talents and feeding off each other,” highlighted Mabaleka.

Macmillan is a holder of an Honours Degree in Drama and Film from the University of Pretoria. Besides being a regular face in theatre houses, Macmillan has been involved in a number of South African television commercials.

Currently, he is working on more theatre productions and an upcoming television series in South Africa.