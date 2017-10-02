Mpho Popps steals the Shoko Festival Comedy Show

38 SHARES Share Tweet

Just when you thought Zimbabwe’s standup comedy game was on point then ‘utolikhuti hey’!! South Africa is just ahead.

Do not get it twisted, Shoko Festival was not a competition to find out who is better, but South African comedian Mpho Pops took the standup comedy game to the highest level. His set was rib cracking and he was not even that political, and people loved him.

“There is a different between a black person and a white person. A simple black man’s funeral, a gardener, all the people here will constitute half the people in the food line. And it is in the food line that most people find out who died,” narrated Mpho.

This was just one of his hilarious jokes and the crowd loved him and justifiably so. Our local comedians did not do badly at all. In fact they have actually improved.

The only female comedian on the lineup, Gonyeti is amongst the comedians who have improved throughout the course of the year.

“Ladies you are looking great tonight” she began, and the ladies responded screaming and bragging that they were being complemented.

“Kunyaya amai maka gara pa mberi apa, haa maka chena simukai vanhu vakuonei (especially this lady in the front row, you are looking extra beautiful in that outfit)”, Gonyeti continued as the lady got up and started showing off her dress whilst the crowd ululated in agreement.

“Asi i bhero ripi ramatenga hembe henyu nekuti haisi yemu shop ka iyi, hembe dzakadai hadziwanikwe mu shop (which second hand clothes seller did you buy your outfit from because you cannot find such clothes in a shop),” Gonyeti subtly mocked the lady after giving her all the praise. And the crowd went

Q Dube was the host and he kept the crowed hooked. Mandla Da Comedian also raised the bar. He brought in new material from his experience aboard a luxurious bus he took from Bulawayo to Harare. Such artistic creativity cannot go unmentioned. We really need more of that from our local acts because frankly, we are tired of chewing the same bubblegum.

Tinaye also proved why he is one of the most promising comedian’s outta Zimbabwe on the night but his act was nowhere near his fiery performance at the Alfred Kainga Home Coming Show.

