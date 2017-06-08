Physically challenged artists find home at Theatre In The Park

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Artists and audience living with disability are still marginalised around the world. Zimbabwe’s leading theatre venue, Theatre in the Park run by Rooftop Promotions has taken a bold step to support and promote disabled artists and ensure their venue is user-friendly.

A week ago saw the venue host the premiere of ‘Narratives from the’ dark a one-woman theatre play performed by visually impaired actress, Edith Masango under the directorship of multi-award winning actress, Eunice Tava.

The groundbreaking production which received rave reviews from various media was applauded as a huge step in promoting the dreams of those living with disability, whilst also fighting stigma and stereotypes.

This week, Theatre in the Park will host another production that features differently abled persons and also tackles disability.

The play, ‘Broken Pavement’ performed by Jibilika’s 4GO10 Tribe Dance Company is based on the real life of lead dancer, Blessing Fire who was born disabled and wheelchair bound for his entire childhood until finishing his secondary education – but conquered disability through dance to become one of the best breakdancers Zimbabwe has ever seen.

Previously performed at the Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) this year, the highly emotional but intriguing play drew tears and cheers from the audience.

Zimbojam caught up with Rooftop Promotions director, Daves Guzha who shared Theatre in the Park’s vision with regard to disability.

He said, “Our interest and consideration for the differently abled started at our venue conception stage whereby we showed an interest in bringing best practice to our new venue. When we approached the City of Harare Planning Department we were made aware that as matter of fact it was mandatory for public spaces to have facilities installed for this special groups of people. Historically, City of Harare adopted this rule around 1976.”

Guzha added, “When we looked around we realised that one of Zimbabwe’s most outstanding artist in terms of creativity was the late Paul Matavire who was a gifted wordsmith. In brief, we are showing that arts and culture is non-discriminatory and our space is for everyone.”

Theatre in the Park has also hosted Special Schools Arts Festival, a project run by mbira tutor and maker Ticha Muzavazi, supporting children living with disability.