Baba Harare(right) getting down at his album. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Jah Prayzah lead guitarist, Baba Harare launched his debut solo album, ‘Chikwama Changu’ at Jazz 24/7 on Thursday January 26, 2017.Sadly, the sound system they were using was really poor and messed up the night for the energetic performer.

Below are pics from the event: