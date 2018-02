When the dancers get a bit tipsy on stage. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

8 SHARES Share Tweet

Whilst there is a lot of negative talk regards the recently held NAMA’s, there were some moments of brilliance on the night of the awards.

One such moment was the performance by the dance group, Dance. 1st.

The three member group which is headed by Tendai Guzha staged a flawless performance that left many assured dance is alive and evolving in Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...