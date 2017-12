Ellard Cherayi and Sharon Manyonganise-Cherayi PIC: COURTESY OF TNASH PHOTOGRAPHY

65 SHARES Share Tweet

Zimpraise lead singers Ellard Cherayi and Sharon Manyonganise tied the knot on Sunday at a venue in the capital.

We say congratulations to them and may their future be filled with amazing praise and worship moments that impact the world.

Like this: Like Loading...