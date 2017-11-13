Featured, Pageants & Modelling

IN PICS: Miss Tourism Dinner

The three musketeers, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe patron, Barbara Mzembi flanked by Tourism minister, Edgar Mbwembwe and his deputy Anastancia Ndlovu.
The three musketeers, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe patron, Barbara Mzembi flanked by Tourism minister, Edgar Mbwembwe and his deputy Anastancia Ndlovu.

On Saturday evening, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe hosted a fundraising dinner to raise funds to assist underprivileged girls from all over Zimbabwe.
The masquerade dinner was very classy with all attendees dressed to dazzle and the organisers did a great job by giving their guests pizzazz and nothing less.

The event which was held at the Rainbow Towers was attended by senior government officials such as the Minister of Tourism and his debut amongst many others – not forgetting the time keeping, Chinese diplomats.

One for all and all for one! Barbara Mzembi assists the minister to put on his mask.
Inside the main auditorium.
Tich Mataz and Candice, the event hosts.
Some of the models at the dinner.
The tallest celebrity couple in Zimbabwe, Tendai Manasta and Selmor Mtukudzi.
Minister Mzembi and wifey.
The chocolate fountain that never dried up despite many being fond of it on the night.
Guests were welcomed by some sweet sounds from Joseph on the sax.
