Tendai Manatse at the Jam Session PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

6 SHARES Share Tweet

It was a different Jam Session on Monday, at the City Sports Bar, as musicians came together to celebrate the birthday of Jive Zimbabwe boss, Benjy Nyandoro as well as their fellow colleague, Ammi Jamanda.

Several musicians took to the stage to belt out some up-tempo numbers as they celebrated the life of a man who has greatly impacted their careers.

Some of the artists who performed include; Cello Culture, Tendai Manatsa, Tete Pipilo, Edith and birthday girl, Ammi.