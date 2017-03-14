IN PICS: Ngwenya records debut live DVD

Trust Ngwenya ministering. PIC: T.CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Theatre in The Park was the place to be on Saturday evening for gospel music lovers as Trust Ngwenya and his group, Deeper Worship staged their first live DVD recording.

The event was well attended with the auditorium almost packed to capacity.

Below are images from the launch that featured fellow gospel musicians, Wenyasha Chingono, Caleb Msipa, Petronella Sengwayo and Shepherd Majeye.