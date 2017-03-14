IN PICS: Ngwenya records debut live DVD

Trust Ngwenya ministering. PIC: T.CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Theatre in The Park was the place to be on Saturday evening for gospel music lovers as Trust Ngwenya and his group, Deeper Worship staged their first live DVD recording.
The event was well attended with the auditorium almost packed to capacity.
Below are images from the launch that featured fellow gospel musicians, Wenyasha Chingono, Caleb Msipa, Petronella Sengwayo and Shepherd Majeye.
The band that made everything sound divine PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Wenyasha, ne o the opening acts leading the audience in worship. PIC: T.CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Moments of worship during the DVD recording. PIC: T.CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Petronella Sengwayo and Trust PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Caleb Msipa and Trust PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
