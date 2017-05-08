Featured, Music

In Pics: Reliving the Tuku & Winky HIFA show

Tsitsi Ndabambi 0 769
Winky D and Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi performing at HIFA 2017 PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
It was arguably one of the biggest shows at HIFA 2017. But was it what you expected at the end of the day?

Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi at HIFA 2017 PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Tariro neGitare and Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi performing at HIFA 2017 PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Monomukondu and Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi performing at HIFA 2017 PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Winky D and Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi performing at HIFA 2017 PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Daisy Mtukudzi performing with her husband Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi at HIFA PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
The audience at HIFA 2017's biggest show PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
The audience at HIFA 2017's biggest show PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Tsitsi Ndabambi
Tsitsi is passionate about photography, arts and culture. She takes her camera with her everywhere she goes and documents lives and events around Zimbabwe and abroad. She contributes to various publications.

