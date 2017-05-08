Featured, Music In Pics: Reliving the Tuku & Winky HIFA show Tsitsi Ndabambi15 hours agoMay 8, 2017 0 769 Winky D and Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi performing at HIFA 2017 PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM It was arguably one of the biggest shows at HIFA 2017. But was it what you expected at the end of the day? Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi at HIFA 2017 PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM Tariro neGitare and Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi performing at HIFA 2017 PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM Monomukondu and Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi performing at HIFA 2017 PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM Winky D and Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi performing at HIFA 2017 PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM Daisy Mtukudzi performing with her husband Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi at HIFA PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM The audience at HIFA 2017’s biggest show PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM The audience at HIFA 2017’s biggest show PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedInShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Clive ‘Mono’ MukunduDaisy MtukudziHIFAOliver MtukudziTariro neGitareWinky D Previous ArticleBreaking Emotions on the PavementNext ArticleSubdued end to HIFA