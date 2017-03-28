Featured, In Pictures, Music

IN PICS: Willis Wataffi Launches Album at DStv Concert

Tsitsi Ndabambi 0 309
Willis Wataffi at the launch backed by the believers choir PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Willis Wataffi launched his new gospel album, ‘Songs of David’ at the DStv Thank You concert held at Joina City on Saturday afternoon.

Backed by the Believers Choir, Watafi performed some of  the tracks he collaborated  with Tytan, Sabastian Magacha, Pastor G and Abraham Muchesa.

Willis and Abraham in the collabo that they did with Pastor G PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM,COM
Tytan introducing his new hit Bho PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Sebastian Magacha sang his famous Bhosvo by audience demand PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Audience responding to the new praise songs from the new Willis Wataffi album PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
The crowd enjoying the entertainment at the DSTv Thanks event PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Tsitsi Ndabambi
Tsitsi is passionate about photography, arts and culture. She takes her camera with her everywhere she goes and documents lives and events around Zimbabwe and abroad. She contributes to various publications.

