Featured, In Pictures, Music IN PICS: Willis Wataffi Launches Album at DStv Concert Tsitsi Ndabambi15 hours agoMarch 28, 2017 Willis Wataffi at the launch backed by the believers choir PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM Willis Wataffi launched his new gospel album, 'Songs of David' at the DStv Thank You concert held at Joina City on Saturday afternoon. Backed by the Believers Choir, Watafi performed some of the tracks he collaborated with Tytan, Sabastian Magacha, Pastor G and Abraham Muchesa. Willis and Abraham in the collabo that they did with Pastor G PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM,COM Tytan introducing his new hit Bho PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM Sebastian Magacha sang his famous Bhosvo by audience demand PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM Audience responding to the new praise songs from the new Willis Wataffi album PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM The crowd enjoying the entertainment at the DSTv Thanks event PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM