IN PICS: Willis Wataffi Launches Album at DStv Concert

Willis Wataffi at the launch backed by the believers choir PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Willis Wataffi launched his new gospel album, ‘Songs of David’ at the DStv Thank You concert held at Joina City on Saturday afternoon.

Backed by the Believers Choir, Watafi performed some of the tracks he collaborated with Tytan, Sabastian Magacha, Pastor G and Abraham Muchesa.