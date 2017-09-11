Featured, Music

IN PICS: Zimpraise Live DVD

Zimbo Jam Network
Zimpraise in Symphony PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Zimpraise in Symphony PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Since its formation 10 years ago, Zimpraise, Zimbabwe’s leading gospel choir has been growing from strength to strength – this has seen the outfit grow from hosting a one day live DVD recording to running a festival.

The festival concept has been running for three years now but sadly, this year’s edition saw the Zimpraise register a record low turnout.

From day one of the festival, which was Tuesday September 5, 2017 to the last day Saturday September 9, all their events were poorly subscribed to.

The leadership has a lot to learn from this experience especially considering the robust sponsorship they had which saw them strike a milestone by hosting Bishop T.D Jakes for the first time in the country, as well and a host of other ministers.

Below are pictures from the Zimpraise Live DVD recording held on the last day of the festival, Saturday September 9 at the National Sports Stadium.

As the praises go up at Zimpraise live recording PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
As the praises go up at Zimpraise live recording PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Marbel Madondo singing at the Zimpraise Live DVD recording. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Marbel Madondo singing at the Zimpraise Live DVD recording. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Marbel Madondo singing at the Zimpraise Live DVD recording. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Marbel Madondo singing at the Zimpraise Live DVD recording. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
The ZimPraise Band PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
The ZimPraise Band PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Zimpraise in Symphony PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Zimpraise in Symphony PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Zimpraise Acrobatic dancing PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Zimpraise Acrobatic dancing PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Zimpraise dancing PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Zimpraise dancing PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Zimpraise in Symphony PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Zimpraise in Symphony PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
The Crowd at the live DVD recording PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
The Crowd at the live DVD recording PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
The Crowd at the live DVD recording PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
The Crowd at the live DVD recording PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Previous Article
Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are human by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.