IN PICS: Zimpraise Live DVD

Zimpraise in Symphony PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Since its formation 10 years ago, Zimpraise, Zimbabwe’s leading gospel choir has been growing from strength to strength – this has seen the outfit grow from hosting a one day live DVD recording to running a festival.

The festival concept has been running for three years now but sadly, this year’s edition saw the Zimpraise register a record low turnout.

From day one of the festival, which was Tuesday September 5, 2017 to the last day Saturday September 9, all their events were poorly subscribed to.

The leadership has a lot to learn from this experience especially considering the robust sponsorship they had which saw them strike a milestone by hosting Bishop T.D Jakes for the first time in the country, as well and a host of other ministers.

Below are pictures from the Zimpraise Live DVD recording held on the last day of the festival, Saturday September 9 at the National Sports Stadium.