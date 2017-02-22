Pimping up Cresta Churchill

Refurbished Cresta Churchill looking as elegant as ever PIC: COURTESY OF CRESTA

Cresta Hotels and the Catering Industry Pension Fund have started work on a major refurbishment of Bulawayo’s Cresta Churchill hotel.

Bill Bruce, operations executive of the Cresta group, said the refurbishments for all bathrooms and a new look for the suites and bedrooms started in January and the first wing would be completed by April.

“The objective is to upgrade the accommodation facilities in the hotel and maintain the high standards of operation for which the hotel has been know for more than 40 years,” said Bruce.

Cresta Hotels has undertaken renovation, development or refurbishment work at all its Zimbabwean hotels during the past few years, including major upgrades at Cresta Lodge in Harare and Cresta Sprayview in Victoria Falls, as well as a range of development projects and repositioning work at Cresta Oasis Hotel and Apartments and Cresta Jameson, both in Harare.

“We do this work in order to ensure that travellers and other guests have access to the best possible facilities and amenities when they make use of our five hotels across Zimbabwe, and we have been pleased with response from guests to work already completed at the other hotels.

“When work has been completed at Cresta Churchill, we will present to guests a boutique-style hotel that will serve all guests well and will be a venue of which the City of Kings can be proud,” added Bruce.

Cresta Churchill was opened in 1974 and is situated on the main road leading from Bulawayo the Matobo Hills, a World Heritage Site and home of wildlife, historic sites and a range of natural attractions that have broad appeal to visitors from all over the world.