PrayerSoul launches album this Friday

Prayersoul to launch new album PIC: COURTESY OF HOT | HIGH ON TALENT PHOTOGRAPHY

Neosoul musician, PrayerSoul, will drop his second album this Friday at the Ora Bar in the capital.

Titled, ‘While I Was Away’, the ten track offering comes after a solid five years since the release of Prayer’s debut album, ‘PrayerSoul’.

In an interview with Zimbo Jam, Prayer said it took him so long to release this album, despite pressure from fans, because he loves taking his time to perfect his craft.

“I like to take my time when making an album, I dont like to rush it,” said Prayersoul.

“The other reason it took me so long, was because I was experimenting with business projects that I was keen on working on, I wasn’t prioritizing the music to be honest.

“However, I went through a process of falling in love with making music all over again and started collecting and putting together some recordings, starting 2015 in Germany. Right up until now. Which brings us to ‘While I Was Away’.”

On whether the model of dropping albums still works in Zimbabwe as compared to just dropping singles, which is what Prayer had been doing between his first project and now, he said, “It’s difficult to tell what works and what doesn’t until it’s done and done right.

“I believe there is always a way to make things work no matter what the situation, trend or popular belief. So I would say albums work in Zimbabwe, if done right and that’s what I intend to do.”

Speaking more on the new offering, the musician said two tracks were recorded during while on tour in Germany.

“I recorded two of the songs on this new album in Munich, Germany while I was on tour. One was produced by Reverb 7 and features him and Sylent Nqo it’s called #GO and is available for free on prayersoul.com

“The other tracks were produced at Whereitsat by my brother and friend David ‘DS’ Sengwayo who produced ‘Completely’ and my 2012 debut album self titled ‘PrayerSoul’.

The singer says he came up with the title of the album as he reflected on the time he had spent away from the music circles.

“The time spent away from focusing on the music and having to fall in love with making and performing music all over again inspired the name of the albe. One of my close friends Kuda Makore came up with the title and it immediately resonated with me,” he revealed.

The album also features collaborations with artists such as Fungai Nengare and German outfit, JAMARAM as well as another German artist, Sammy Danger.