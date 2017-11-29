Preps for Chitown Awards gather momentum

Sharky performing at the awards last year

Organisers of the Chitown Music, Entertainment and Lifestyle Awards (CMELA) are busy running around to ensure that the second edition of the awards that were launched last year will be a resounding success.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held at Club Tanza on December 21.

“We would like to happily announce that the second edition of CMELA is on and this year presents a new and exciting season,” said Chief organiser, Gamuchira Chogugudza aka DJ Chrxn.

He continued, “2016 brought a new dawn to the town of Chitungwiza by announcing CMELA and this year we hope to take it to another level. The 2017 edition has seen new categories being added and some being removed.”

The new categories include; Best Dancehall Act, Best Female Act of The Year and CMELA Lifetime Award.

The removed categories are; Best MC of The Year and Best Urban Promoter.

“We added new categories to develop the concept and grow the brand in order for it to become more relevant. It is clear that Chitungwiza has dancehall acts hence the needed to include that category.

“Best female was necessary as well since we have females coming up in the game. Regardless of them being few, we just had to include them and encourage those that are working hard to continue doing so and challenge the rest to up their game.

“The other categories we removed were no longer fitting into our vision,” explained Chogugudza.

On how they are funding the awards he said, “Currently we are using personal funds and support from partners such as Red Square Zim, New Rule Entertainment and SOG. It’s just the passion of pushing these local acts to become brands that are recognized locally. We all have to grow from our own backyards.”

There will be some surprise acts as well as performances from new comers selected from different studios on the day of the awards.

Like this: Like Loading...