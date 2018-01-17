Preps for third Cresta Wedding Expo on course

What does your wedding look like PIC: COURTESY OF MORDENWEDDINGS.COM

Preparations for the third annual Cresta Wedding Expo, scheduled to take place at Harare’s Cresta Sango conference centre on February 10 are gaining momentum.

In a statement, Bhavesh Patel, conference manager of Cresta Lodge, said the previous two events, in 2016 and 2017, had been popular and successful, so much so that many participants had asked for it to be repeated in 2018.

“This offers an opportunity for prospective couples, event organisers and even casual visitors to see what is available to them with regard to resources and support services surrounding weddings, and we look forward to a show that is every bit as successful as the past two years have been,” he said.

The expo will feature displays by a range of participants, including wedding planners and service providers, as well as related resource suppliers.

In addition, Cresta Hotels will focus on the packages it is making available to organisers of weddings at Cresta Lodge, its flagship hotel in Harare, as well as its other operational units in Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

Food, drinks and entertainment will be laid on to make the event even more appealing to visitors and exhibitors, and people attending will have a chance to inspect Cresta Lodge bedrooms and suites, as well as other facilities.

“It will be a fun day and it’s our plan to have something for every interested person,” added Patel.

“We have a fun competition running at the event, the prize for which is a honeymoon or holiday for two to Zanzibar, one of the greatest of all vacation destinations in Africa.”

