Prince Kaybee to light up Pablo’z VIP!

South African DJ Prince Kaybee PIC: COURTESY OF ELBROIDE.COM

Lovers of quality entertainment have only one place to go to this summer and that’s Pablo’z Club & VIP.

In August they hosted South Africa’s Heavy K and just last week they hosted the rap queen, Nadia Nakia – next week the summer party continues at Pablo’z as the premium club hosts award winning Dj and producer, Prince Kaybee on Friday November 17.

“As Pablo’z VIP we’re really excited to be hosting an artist of the calibre of Prince Kaybee. This comes off the back of the successful Nadia Nakai gig which we hosted last week on Friday,” said club manager, Oceane Skinner.

Skinner added that patrons have been responding very well to the coming in of the Prince.

“The response so far has been phenomenal. He has a large fan base locally and it’s promising to be an epic show. Tickets will go on sale soon at Pabloz VIP.

Advance general and VIP tickets are going for $10 and $30 respectively.

“We encourage all those wanting to attend the show to get their tickets as soon as they become available to avoid disappointment on the day.”

Prince Kaybee will be supported by Royal Dj’s Juice and AM The Strongest Dj’s in town. Other local Dj’s on the decks will be Reverb7 and Klique, as well as Spin.

Like this: Like Loading...