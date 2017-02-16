Produce relevant content – Zemura

Nick Zemura, trained teacher who decided to go into the film industry PIC: COURTESY OF TANZANIATODAY.CO.TZ

6 SHARES Share Tweet

Filmmaker, Nick Zemura who has produced compelling productions amongst them the dramas’ ‘Muzita ra Baba’ and Muchaneta has urged local filmmakers to consider the socio-cultural needs of the local audience each time they create content.

“We are at a new dawn in content production and content consumption, so as practitioners in this field we have to know our audience first, and give them what they yearn for,” said Zemura. “It is true that our audiences demand the best and content which meets them at their level. You will notice that each product produced has its own demographic reach, and can be accepted at different levels by people who identify with it.”

Furthermore, he challenged his colleagues to produce and market content that is competent enough to compete on the international film market with other films from across the globe.

“We need to build our home market first and we have to start by creating a culture of appreciation through good work and good marketing, then when our own people start appreciating our content we can look beyond our borders,” he said.

He called on the private and public sector to take film seriously and enter partnerships that are profitable.

“We need money from private and public sectors, not free money but partnerships that are rooted in business and that are beneficial to both the corporate sector and the film sector. We have to gain and build the trust of advertisers, marketers and sponsors so that we work together to move forward,” explained Zemura.

Zemura believes that the local film sector has great potential and filmmakers should strive more in increasing content production in order to make the industry more competitive.

“If we want a market to exist, we have to control everything in the value chain. We have to consistently make movies, release them, and show them, then we create a culture of anticipation thereby a market. We need more practitioners.”

Meanwhile, Zemura’s production company, Mirazvo is working on producing fresh content this year that will air on ZTV.

“We are going to be bringing a soap opera soon and we will bring another drama later in the year,” said Zemura.