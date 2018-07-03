Quick chat with Taffibass, Winky Dâ€™s bassist

Taffibass doing his thing on stage PIC: T.CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Many times people get to celebrate the lead vocalist in a band and rarely do they consider the arsenal behind him, particularly the band members.

Today we have a quick chat with Taffibass, a very deft bassist who plays for one of the countryâ€™s most sought after acts, Winky D.

He tells us how being born to musical parents has shaped his career and how ladies throw themselves at him after shows.

Who is Taffibass?

Taffibass aka Tafadzwa Denis Marova was born at Rujeko Maternity Clinic on September 9, 1991 to parents, Filbert Marova and Tendayi Chimombe. Sadly this is the same day my grandmother passed away.Â

Where did the name Taffibass come from?

Many think it was birthed from the way I play the bass guitar but it was derived from the different octaves that come with playing many musical instruments.

Which instruments do you play?

Taffibass plays bass guitar as his main instrument as well as other instruments such as piano, drums, marimba, mbira, guitar as well as singing. To add to that, I am also a producer.

How did your musical parents impact your career path?

My parents took me to the Zimbabwe College of Music and enrolled me in pop workshop music programmes. I attended the programmes till I was about 10 years.

We used to have instruments at home like an acoustic guitar, keyboard, piano so basically I grew up surrounded by instruments. My parents took me to Prince Edward School where l was deeply involved in the music department

When did the music business start?

Music business started when l had just finished my A levels. I used to play for different Zimbabwean artists and thatâ€™s when l realised l could actually make a living out of music.

What inspired you to pursue music as a career?

I was inspired by the fact that l just wanted to play and it was in me, getting paid actually came as a bonus because it is something l enjoyedÂ doing.

How did you become Winky Dâ€™s bassist?

Winky Dâ€™s former bassist, Pablo invited me to join the band in 2011 but due to school I could not commit. When Pablo left the band l then joined band again because I was done with school.

How does it feel to be Winkyâ€™s bassist?

It feels really good feeling but l always ask myself what more can l do to improve Winky D’s brand to even go beyond Africa.

Do ladies throw themselves at you?

Yes they do but l must say that I’m in a committed relationship with someone special.

Besides working with Winky you also have a passion for jazz, why?

I love jazz because it challenges my musicality and how I understand music.

What are your future plans?

Make more music, and make myself bigger than what I am today.