Rains affect Turbulence Kwekwe Show

Turbulence in Kwekwe PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

28 SHARES Share Tweet

The One Unity One Reggae tour which kicked off in Kwekwe at the Golden Mile Hotel had to be moved indoors when it started raining during Boom Beto’s performance.

Noticing that the rains weren’t going to stop, show organiser, Robert Zhuwao, and his team had to quickly make an emergency set up in the hotel hall and the party continued.

Unfortunately, there was no space for the band so Turbulence, Mega Banton and Epixode from Ghana had to perform using backtracks and still managed to thrill the crowd.