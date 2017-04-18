Featured, Music

Rains affect Turbulence Kwekwe Show

Tsitsi Ndabambi 0 854
Turbulence in Kwekwe PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Turbulence in Kwekwe PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

The One Unity One Reggae tour which kicked off in Kwekwe at the Golden Mile Hotel had to be moved indoors when it started raining during Boom Beto’s performance.

Noticing that the rains weren’t going to stop, show organiser, Robert Zhuwao, and his team had to quickly make an emergency set up in the hotel hall and the party continued.

Unfortunately, there was no space for the band so Turbulence, Mega Banton and Epixode from Ghana had to perform using backtracks and still managed to thrill the crowd.

The stage before it started raining PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
The stage before it started raining PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Mega Banton in Kwekwe PIC; T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Mega Banton in Kwekwe PIC; T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Fans dancing in the rain PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Fans dancing in the rain PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Epixode perfoming in Kwekwe PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Epixode perfoming in Kwekwe PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Dancers from Pacific Storm PIC: T.NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Dancers from Pacific Storm PIC: T.NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Previous ArticleNext Article
Tsitsi Ndabambi
Tsitsi is passionate about photography, arts and culture. She takes her camera with her everywhere she goes and documents lives and events around Zimbabwe and abroad. She contributes to various publications.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are humann by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.