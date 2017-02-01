Rapper Schingy in 7 Questions

Shingirayi Maunganidze also known as Schingy of Team bhoo PIC: YOUTUBE

Many know him as Schingy within the Zimbabwean hip-hop circles and some have only come to know his music group, Team Bhoo.

But who he really is and those little things that he likes or dislikes remains clouded in mystery.

Zimbo Jam managed to sit down with the man and he opened up on his career while also unpacking his personal life.

Who is Schingy?

Shingirayi Maunganidze is a rapper who was born on June 6, 1993 in Chitungwiza. I was raised in a family of three boys and one girl with me being the last born.

How do you see the progress that you have made with your music career so far, and what can your fans look forward to from you in 2017?

My music journey has been like a narrow road as I am slowly getting there while at the same time achieving a lot although here and there I have faced difficulties in this economy that we are operating in. This year I am about to drop a couple of new projects which I can’t mention yet but my fans can expect some big things which are about to happen.

What type of a woman does Schingy like?

I want someone who loves me and understands me, yellow in complexion to be precise but also tall and slender, that’s my type.

What is your favourite meal and colour and why?

I don’t even know but I guess for my meal I like rice and stew and for my colour its red because it suites and matches well with my complexion especially if I am to talk about fashion on my side, I can’t have it any other way.

You have crossed paths and exchanged words with people on Facebook before, what annoys you especially about people?

I hate people who are not honest and who tell lies about things they can’t support with facts. I also dislike people who are not brave enough to face others and like talking about others behind their backs, I have realised that those are the ones that hate for no apparent reason.

Apart from music, what else do you do?

During my spare time I normally play video games (FIFA) with my boys. But I also hustle a lot to earn a living while making time with my babe.

What message do you have for your fans out there?

I can assure them that the year 2017 is going to be Kabetter life to all the Team Bhoo fans out there. Like I have earlier, we have some new projects that we are working on that I will not disclose at the moment but they are coming and they should look forward to them.