Real attracts real, don’t imitate the Americans – Draze

Dumisani Maraire aka Draze, representing Zimbabwe in the US PIC: ERICA SCIARRETTA

Dumisani Maraire junior has opened shows for some of the biggest artists in the USA. As son of one of Zimbabwe’s most legendary mbira figures, Maraire ventured in a different direction, hip hop, and after years in the industry his advice is simple.

“I only appreciate music when it comes to me in authentic real way. Some of the music by Zimbabwean hip-hop artists is ok, but then I heard others mimicking trap music trying to sound like people from the States.

“This is a disservice to them as artists because if anyone wants to hear trap music they go to Atlanta. Hip-hop music is all about authenticity, it’s about reflecting culture,” highlighted Draze.

“I think you need to be yourself; there is this old saying that says why be a copy when you can be an original. Be real because at the end of it all, real attracts real,” he added.

Draze, the son of the late mbira maestro and teacher, Dumisani Maraire Snr and brother to another late family member, Chiwoniso Maraire, has shared stages with artists like Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Outkast, Fat Joe, Young Buck, Mobb Deep and Miles Davis.

The talented Zimbabwean musician is making headlines and awesome music in the United States. Recently, Draze’s music has been featured in an ad for Fox TV’s hit series, ‘Empire,’ an Olympics commercial for Speedo, an ad on NBA TV, a training video by award-winning body-builder Flex Lewis and in several other commercial placements.

Last year, he was nominated for a Zim Hip Hop award.

To some, his rise on the international scene does not come as a surprise because even before he came into this world, music was already in running in his veins. His father, Dumisani (Dumi) Maraire Snr. was already a music legend when Draze was born. His sister Chiwoniso charmed the world with her unmatched mbira skills and enchanting songs.

“Both of my parents were musicians so music is just something we did everyday, I remember being a child learning the marimba and mbira. Music was just something you had to do in our family, it was just a part of our lives,” recalls Seattle based Draze.

On his decision to turn to hip hop, he says, “I grew up in the hood in Seattle, so that’s how I got to understand and to fall in love with hip-hop so I can say that I grew up in both worlds, at home it was African music and out on the street it was hip-hop.”