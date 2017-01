9 SHARES Share Tweet

Red tape is killing the growth of the local arts sector. Though the effects might not be immensely felt in other genres, the film sector has been seriously affected.

Due to bureaucracies, Zimbabwe will miss the launch of the Kwese TV satellite service which will be launched in Zambia, Rwanda and Ghana this week.

Responding to a comment on one of his Facebook posts, Strive Masiyiwa, the brains behind this innovative product shared the following sad news: