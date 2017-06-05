Reflecting on Joss Stone’s super memorable Harare concert

Joss Stone performing at the 7 Arts Theatre in Harare. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

18 SHARES Share Tweet

It had been a while since any local promoter had gone out of their way to host a musical show featuring female artists only in Harare. The last attempt was the highly successful ‘SWAY’ concert hosted by Hope Masike back in 2015.

When the Ngoma Nehosho team, spearheaded by its founder, Walter Wanyanya, announced they were going to attempt to do it, and on top of that involve Grammy award-winning artist, Joss Stone, it was a big deal, and their gamble paid off.

7 Arts Theatre in Avondale was the venue and on a chilly Friday evening, the taxi drivers who mill around the shopping centre, waiting for customers, started to see cars filling up the car park.

They began to wonder, what was going on as there weren’t a lot of posters in the vicinity, save for a few at Café Nush and TechTools.

Wanyanya and crew had devised a way to advertise their gig to a niche that would readily jump and buy tickets that were going for a cool $30 on the last day.

They developed a winning marketing strategy based on good research and complemented by a robust social media drive – something that other promoters can copy instead of just splashing posters all over the capital.

With the venue packed to capacity (800-900 people), it was time for the music to start and first up was teen pop star, Tamy Moyo.

Backed by her well coordinated band, the ‘Ndibereke‘ hit maker got the party started with a bang.

Her amazing vocals, exhilarating dance routines and her great stage presence got the audience to cheer her on from one track to the other till her 30 minute set was done.

Tamy proved that she is indeed the future and if she stays focused and get’s that one good deal, she will definitely be on the way to being one of Africa’s big stars.

Up next was another amazing young artist, Gemma Griffith.

Switching between keyboard and guitar, Gemma cooled things a little bit, by staging a more intimate set that contrasted the explosive showcase by Tamy, but at the same time giving the audience a well crafted, and quality filled musical performance.

Her set was spiced up by award-winning Bboy, ProBeatz, who left the crowd in awe as he dropped some dope bass lines that gave Gemma’s music a unique rhythm.

As the audience readied for Joss to come through, there was one more act to go and it was the award-winning, Ammara Brown.

The Mukoko queen came through fired up and she blew the roof off the 7 Arts Theatre.

Her energy radiated to the crowd instantaneously and soon the audience was up on their feet.

Like in Tamy’s case, Ammara’s band was phenomenal.

The rhythm section, powered by one Trevor, on the bass and Bridges on the drums created the core for the set’s explosiveness.

Ammara ended her set with the hit track ‘Mapurisa’ by her late father, Andy Brown.

The entire auditorium went wild as everyone jumped out of their seat and began to dance and sing along.

At this moment we then thought, ,Joss is in trouble here. How will she top that?’ But no, we were in for a surprise.

Accompanied by just her guitarist, Joss came out and dazzled the crowd with her scintillating vocals.

It was clear why she won that Grammy, the girl knows her range and how to play around in it so well that it were as if an angelic being was performing on stage.

She showed off her versatility, by switching genres during her set, dropping some reggae, classical ballads and RnB tunes.

Joss had the audience in her palm and literally hypnotised them with a flawless performance.

Media personality, Zaza, had this to say after Joss’ performance, “Joss Stone musadherere. For an acoustic unplugged set from her normal full band show, she set the 7 Arts ablaze. Powerful vocals accompanied by a very skilled master guitarist, Joss Stone thrilled her audience. Deviating from her pre-arranged playlist, she took her Zim fans song requests in stride and had the audience singing along with her.

“Joss showed her prowess as a multi-talented singer, switching from one genre to another, reggae, soul ballads, pop to R n B.

“A beautiful concert that will certainly resonate in Joss Stone’s mind as this was her first ever trip to Zimbabwe.”

Joss is currently on a mission to perform in every country in the world.